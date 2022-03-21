NSDC initiatives for Divyang persons

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), is implementing a central component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) across the country covering all sections of society, including Divyangjan (Person with Disability (PwD).

Under PMKVY, there are incentives to encourage the participation of Divyangjan in the skill training like monthly conveyance support; financial support for assistive devices, aid, and appliances; and boarding and lodging.

In addition, Special Projects (SP) have also been done for Divyangjan under the scheme. Moreover, an exclusive Sector Skill Council (SSC) for Divyangjan known as Skill Council for PwD (SCPwD) has been created for addressing the skilling needs of the Divyangjan.

SCPwD empanels Divyangjan-friendly training centres, which are structurally designed to cover Braille, a computer screen reader for visually impaired; sign language interpreter for speech and hearing impaired, etc. Further, skill training is being provided to Divyangjans in around 225 National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) aligned courses in 22 different Sectors.

Job Fair/ Rozgar Mela is a part of a placement outreach strategy to fast-track the interaction between employers and job-seekers.

Rozgar Melas are conducted by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs), Sector Skill Councils (SSCs), and Training Providers (TPs) as a part of the overall “Placement incentives & Job Melas/Rozgar Utsav” component of PMKVY, and it is an ongoing process.

Rozgar Melas are conducted for all persons including Divyangjan. Special attention is given to the Divyangjan to provide them easier access to facilities such as registration windows for Divyangjan were made according to the needs. Also, a specific group of employers is invited to the Rozgar Melas who are interested in hiring Divyangjan.

As of 31 December 2021, 1,576 Rojgar Melas have been conducted during the last three years. As of 31 December 2021, around 49,000 Divyangjans have been trained/oriented under PMKVY across the country.