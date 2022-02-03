Centre gives Rs 4282 crore to North East region for Eco friendly projects in five years

Centre has released Rs 4282 crore for various schemes in the ecological sensitive areas North Eastern region during the past five years said Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DONER) G Kishan Reddy here on Thursday

While Rs 1084 crore has been released under the Compensatory Afforestation programme (CAPA), Rs 110 crore for National Afforestation Programme, and Rs 180.95 crore for the National Mission for Green India, the Minister said while replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The Centre has also released Rs 2021 crore for renewable energy projects, Rs 774 crore for Agriculture and allied sectors, and Rs 47 for the Eco-Tourism Project, the Minister.

In addition to this government has also launched various other schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana (PMVDY), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) for the developmental activities for tribal and other marginalised groups in the North-East.

Under the PMVDY programme, a total of 302 Van Dhan Vikas Kendra Clusters (VDVKCs) have been sanctioned in three phases and a total number of 38126 beneficiaries have been covered under 128 VDVKCs in Phase 1, the Minister said.

In the PMKVY scheme more than 11.27 lakh candidates including around 4.46 lakh candidates belonging to the backward communities have been trained in NE Region for eco-friendly activities, he said.