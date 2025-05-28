NMDC Steel posts 179% revenue growth in FY25, narrows losses amid ramp-up success

NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) has reported a standout performance in its first full financial year of operations, registering a remarkable 179% growth in revenue and significantly narrowing losses, marking a turning point in the company’s operational trajectory.

Backed by the steady ramp up of its 3 million tonnes per annum integrated steel plant at Nagarnar, NSL’s revenue from operations soared to ₹8,503.05 crore in FY25, up from ₹3,048.99 crore in FY24. The company’s Q4 FY25 performance further underscored this upward trend, with revenue rising 54% year on year to ₹2,838 crore and 34% sequentially, reflecting growing capacity utilisation and market presence.

The company also made considerable strides in curbing its losses. Net loss after tax in Q4 FY25 stood at ₹473 crore, down from ₹860 crore in Q4 FY24 and ₹758 crore in Q3 FY25, showcasing a 38% quarter-on-quarter improvement and highlighting effective cost management and operational efficiency.

“FY25 marks a pivotal phase in NSL’s journey from commissioning to rapid operational scale up,” said Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman and Managing Director, NMDC Steel Limited. “We are building not just a plant, but a future-ready steel powerhouse aligned with India’s infrastructure growth and self-reliance vision.”

Having commenced commercial production on August 31, 2023, NSL has quickly positioned itself as a rising player in India’s steel sector. With its focus on quality, scale, and strategic growth, the company aims to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s ambitious infrastructure and industrial goals.

As demand for domestic steel continues to climb, NMDC Steel’s performance signals a promising shift, one that not only stabilises the company’s finances but also strengthens India’s journey toward industrial self sufficiency.