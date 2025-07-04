UP’s mango revolution: CM lauds farmers for tech-driven success amid climate challenges

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday praised the remarkable efforts of the state’s fruit growers, stating that despite the challenges posed by climate change and global warming, they have achieved impressive results through the use of technology.

He highlighted mango varieties weighing between 2.5 and 3 kilograms, describing them as truly exceptional, not only in taste but also in their contribution to strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s presence in international markets.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day ‘Uttar Pradesh Mango Festival 2025’ held in Lucknow. He remarked, “The Mango Festival is not just a way to increase farmers’ income, but also a significant step towards fulfilling Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a self-reliant and developed India.”

The event showcased an exhibition of over 800 mango varieties sourced from orchards across the country, drawing widespread attention. CM Yogi informed attendees that four modern pack houses have been established in Lucknow, Amroha, Saharanpur, and Varanasi to promote global mango production. These facilities help farmers understand quality standards, mango varieties, and export requirements.

He emphasized that the festival plays a vital role not only in boosting mango production and exports but also in instilling confidence among fruit growers regarding horticultural crops, modern farming techniques, and global markets.

He noted that the double-engine government’s policies have significantly increased the export of horticultural produce. During the festival, mangoes were shipped via air cargo to two countries, with government subsidies enabling farmers to secure better prices.

The Chief Minister visited all the stalls at the festival and appreciated various mango varieties including Lucknow’s Dussehri, Varanasi’s Langda, Gorakhpur’s Gaurjeet, Basti’s Amrapali, and Ratol from Meerut and Baghpat. He commended the hard work of the fruit growers and acknowledged that their dedication and adoption of modern techniques have transformed Uttar Pradesh into a horticulture hub.

“Our government has supported fruit growers through subsidies, training, and improved market access, helping to significantly increase their income,” he added.

CM Yogi also noted that previously, agriculture and horticulture contributed around 25–30% to Uttar Pradesh’s GDP. “Today, due to robust government policies, this sector has grown substantially. Projects like Arjun Sahayak, Bansagar, and the Saryu Canal have resolved water issues in Bundelkhand and eastern UP. As a result, where farmers once grew only one or two crops, they are now cultivating three.”

Referring to his visits to Hardoi, Kanpur, and Auraiya, he said maize farming is now enabling farmers to earn a net profit of ₹1 lakh per acre.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s initiatives to promote modern farming through Krishi Vigyan Kendras and Centers of Excellence. The use of new seeds and advanced technologies in sugarcane, maize, and horticultural crops is playing a key role in enhancing farmer incomes.

He also reflected on the state’s environmental commitment. “In 2017, planting 5 crore saplings was a major challenge. However, on July 9, 2025, under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, the state will plant 50 crore saplings. This reflects Uttar Pradesh’s progress and its dedication to the environment,” he stated.

The Mango Festival will also include seminars, experience-sharing sessions with progressive farmers, and buyer-seller meets. CM Yogi proposed organizing similar events at the commissionerate level to provide local fruit growers with opportunities to showcase and sell their produce.

He urged farmers to adopt food processing and expand into crops like turmeric, ginger, and other horticultural produce to further increase their incomes. He concluded by saying that the Mango Festival is an excellent platform to take the achievements of farmers, fruit growers, and the state of Uttar Pradesh to the global stage.