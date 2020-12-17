If you reside in the national capital and drive a vehicle without the high-security registration plate and colour-coded stickers then you may end up paying a fine of up to Rs 10,000, which is compoundable to Rs 5,500 under the amended MV Act.

On Tuesday the Delhi Transport Department issued 239 challans for vehicle owners who were found in violation of high security registration plate (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers, which falls under the ‘limited’ enforcement drive. Soon this enforcement drive will be expanded to 50 teams.

This enforcement comes after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) made it compulsory for every vehicle, sold before April 2019, to have an HSRP and colour-coded sticker.

Keeping the pandemic in mind the work of installation of HSRP was put at a halt. However, it was resumed in early November.

During the same time, the government had also increased the number of HSRP installation centres from 150 to 658. The home delivery services of the same can be availed with an additional charge of Rs 100-Rs 200.

Where can the HSRPs be purchased?

Vehicle owners can book a slot for the fitting of HSRP and fuel stickers via www.siam.in. It will redirect them to the respective HSRP manufacturer’s website. You can also visit www.bookmyhsrp.com to purchase the HSRP and colour coded fuel stickers. Fill in the details such as Vehicle Number, Chassis Number, Engine Number, Owner Name and other. Choose the type of transport. For example, the option of ‘Non-Transport’ is for personal vehicle owners. Once the booking is done, vehicle owners will receive a real-time update of each step of the procession via SMS. Once compelled, they will be notified two days before the date of delivery.

How much it costs?

On an average basis, the HSRP for two-wheelers costs around Rs 400 while it is up to Rs 1,10p for four-vehicles.