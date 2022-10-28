High-Security Registration: Complying with the Orissa High Court’s order to put in place the necessary infrastructure for High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) booking, the Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) has decided to provide facilities at Mo Seva Kendra for people’s convenience.

In a statement, the STA said vehicle owners can now apply for HSRP at a nearby Mo Seva Kendra at their convenience.

Till now, the booking facility was available only on online portal-siam.in for the vehicle owners to book themselves. However, the STA said, “considering that some people may not have access to the internet or do not have knowledge of technology, the facility has now been extended to Mo Seva Kendras also”.

On the request of the STA, the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), made this facility available at all Mo SevaKendras across the state to help people in interior areas where the internet facility is inadequate.

Besides, the STA had asked all OEMs (Vehicle Manufacturers) to open HSRP help desks at all RTO and ARTO offices (38 offices) to provide HSRP booking facility to vehicle owners at RTO offices. HSRP facilitation centres at all RTO & ARTO offices in the State are now functional.

The OEMs were also instructed to organise camps/temporary fitment centres at 88 locations and at other places of the State i.e. important Government/private establishments where dealers’ network of all OEMs are not available. The OEMs through their authorised vendors have opened camp fitment centres/temporary fitment centres at all these 88 locations and have also started fitment of HSRP at these locations. In addition to this fitment facility at some RTO offices are also being provided by some OEMs.

The fitment of HSRP with old and existing locally manufactured trailers and vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 whose manufacturers closed down their businesses can be done at the RTO from where the vehicle is purchased. This facility can be provided only at RTO offices through Vahan application. The respective owner of locally manufactured trailers and vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 whose manufacturers have closed down their businesses can visit the RTO office and produce the RC book for HSRP booking, the statement concluded.

In accordance with Central government amended Rule 50 of CMVR and Notifications/Statutory Orders from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the Transport Department has made affixation of HSRP mandatory since June 1, 2022 for all classes of old vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019.