“Kejriwal wants to buy democratic rights of public”: BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri hits out at AAP

Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Kalkaji assembly constituency Ramesh Bidhuri attacked Aam Aadmi Party, alleging that the party wants to “buy the democratic rights of public,” after a vehicle with a Punjab registered car was found containing AAP pamphlets and multiple liquor bottles with cash worth lakhs near Delhi’s Punjab Bhawan.

On Wednesday night, Tilak Marg police station received information of a suspicious vehicle with a ‘PB’ number registration, and ‘Punjab sarkar’ written on it parked near Punjab Bhavan. Upon inspection, the vehicle had various pamphlets of the Aam Aadmi Party, multiple liquor bottles and cash worth lakhs, according to Delhi police.

“The AAP is in power in Punjab and bundles of notes and liquor have been recovered from the vehicle…Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed in the run-up to the Delhi elections and he wants to buy the democratic rights of the public. The public of Delhi will give a befitting reply to them,” Ramesh Bidhuri told ANI.

However, Punjab government issued a clarification that the number plate on the vehicle is “forged and fake,” and refuted any allegations of the car being connected to the state government.

According to the state government, “the vehicle is registered in the name of Maj. Anubhav Shivpuri was posted in Army Dental College, Pathankot 3 years back and is a permanent resident of Khadki, Maharashtra”.

Mentioning that the number plate had no High Security Registration Plate (HSRP), the state government also added that the make and model of the car which was searched by Delhi police did not match with the records.

“The registered vehicle model on the registration number PB35AE1342 is Ford Eco Sport of make year 2018 but the actual vehicle apprehended by the police belongs to Hyundai Creta series. This confirms that the vehicle’s number plate is forged and fake. High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) is mandatory for all vehicles and the registration plate visible in the video is an ordinary one, without the features of HSRP, hence easy to forge,” the statement read.

“We have searched our records and found that no such vehicle is owned or hired by Govt of Punjab. The apprehended vehicle does not belong to Govt of Punjab at all,” the statement added.