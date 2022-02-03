National River Conservation Plan cleans polluted stretches of 34 river in 17 towns at a cost of Rs 5,961 crore

In a move to rejuvenate and clear rivers in the country, the National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) has covered the polluted stretches of 34 rivers spread in 77 towns in 16 states at a cost of Rs 5,961 crore.

These projects have so far treated 2677 million litres of sewage per day since its inception, said Minister State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha.

In addition to this, a total of 363 projects, including 160 projects for sewage treatment of 5023.98 mld (million litre per day) and a sewer network of 5227 kms, have also been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 30841.53 crore under the Namami Gange programme launched, the Minister said.

Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) programme of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, 889 sewerage and septage management projects amounting to Rs 34205 crore have also been taken up. Out of which 400 projects costing Rs 9056 crore have been completed so far, the Minister informed the Upper House.

Similarly, under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 launched in October, 2021, Rs.15883 crore were allocated to States/UTs for wastewater management, including setting up of STPs and fecal sludge treatment plants (FSTP), the Minister said.