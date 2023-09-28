100% of UP villages achieve ODF Plus status

In a remarkable feat, all 95,767 villages in Uttar Pradesh have attained ODF Plus status during the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), marking a 100 per cent achievement rate for the state.

An ODF Plus village is one that has retained its Open Defecation-Free (ODF) status while also implementing solid or liquid waste management systems.

To date, 4.4 lakh (75 per cent) villages across the country have declared themselves ODF Plus, which is a significant step towards achieving the targets of SBM-G Phase 2 by 2024–25.

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed remarkable progress during the current financial year. As of January 1, 2023, only 15,088 villages in the state had been declared ODF Plus. Within the span of just 9 months, the state made efforts to achieve ODF Plus status in a mission mode, which resulted in over 80,000 villages successfully achieving ODF Plus status.

Officials here on Thursday that out of 95,767 ODF Plus villages in the state, 81,744 villages are ODF Plus aspirational villages, where there is a system of solid waste management or liquid waste management systems in place. In addition, 10,217 villages are ODF Plus rising villages with provision for both solid waste management and liquid waste management, and 3,806 villages are ODF Plus Model Villages.

This achievement of 100% has been achieved during the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS)’ – 2023 campaign being run across the country. SHS is celebrated annually from September 15 to October 2 under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti. In 2023, over 88 lakh people participated and contributed to ‘Shramdaan’ on a large scale, thereby accelerating the achievement of ODF Plus status.

The ODF Plus achievement was celebrated by felicitating those Gram Panchayats who did exemplary work and declared their Gram Panchayats as ODF Plus models. Gram Pradhans, Gram Panchayat Secretaries, Panchayat Assistants, and sanitation workers across the state were honoured at the state level and motivated to contribute further to the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural). The award winners include the 60 best Gram Panchayats for their contribution to making Gram Panchayat a model and 75 sanitation workers (one from each of the 75 districts) were also honoured for their contribution.

Important steps were taken to raise awareness within Gram Panchayats. These initiatives encompassed the adoption and implementation of strategies for dealing with solid waste, liquid waste, RRC and the live demonstration of a model village concept. Additionally, various entertainment modes like magic show on a garbage-free theme, puppet show, etc. were organised and cultural programs were organised by involving local/folk media groups.