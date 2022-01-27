NASSCOM recognizes HealthPlix among the top ‘League of 10’ companies 2021

National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) recognizes HealthPlix Technologies, as the leading SaaS platform for doctors in India, as part of its Emerge 50 awards for 2021.

Since its inception, Emerge 50 Award is focused on recognizing the emerging & innovative software product companies with the potential to be the future trailblazers from India. HealthPlix creates intelligent and scalable healthcare SaaS products.

The start-up was ranked as a “League of 10 companies” when it presented its flagship doctor-facing “AI-powered EMR” to a panel of renowned industry jurors. The award was given as a result of NASSCOM’s meticulous screening process, in which 700+ start-ups were shortlisted as the most promising companies of the year.

“The Indian product industry is setting new benchmarks as an innovation partner in the digital transformation journey globally. Startups are utilising deep tech in delivering world class solutions and experiences thus driving success for their customers. Emerge 50 has in the last 12 years successfully identified most promising champions of the future and we are glad to include HealthPlix Technologies in the ‘League of 10’ under top 50 emerging software product startups of 2021”, said Ramkumar Narayanan Chair- NASSCOM Product Council & MD & VP Technology – VMware India

Talking about it, Sandeep Gudibanda, CEO – HealthPlix Technologies, said “Today care is moving away from the typical healthcare in mega hospitals to individual doctor clinics in remotest parts of the country. Our vision is to Drive Better Health Outcomes at a population level and we stay committed to empowering the doctor community that resides in rural Bharat. HealthPlix is the best healthcare SaaS story the country has witnessed, and we are humbled to be recognized by NASSCOM as one of the “League of 10” companies.”