Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said its popular entry-level small car Alto has crossed a ‘remarkable milestone of 40 lakh cumulative sales’.

Launched in September 2000, Alto has been the best most selling car for 16 consecutive years in India, the company said in a statement

“Backed by a strong legacy, Alto is the preferred choice of Indian car buyers with 76% of Alto customers choosing it as their first car. Crowned as India’s best-selling car, Alto could not have achieved this milestone without the unparalleled faith and support from all its valuable customers,” it said in a BSE filing.

Speaking on the success MSIL Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, “Alto has been ranked as the No 1 selling car in India for 16th year in a row and we are immensely proud to announce another remarkable milestone of 40 lakh cumulative sales. This has become a sales record never achieved by any other Indian car.”

“Over the years, brand Alto has established a strong emotional connect with our customers this and has become a strong symbol of Pride,” he added.

“Alto is India’s first entry level car to become BS-VI compliant coupled with the latest crash and pedestrian safety regulation,” MSIL claimed.

It offers fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l for petrol and 31.56 km/kg for CNG.

The model is currently available at a price range of Rs 2.95 lakh to Rs 4.36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).