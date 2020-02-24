After introducing SUV Vitara Brezza during the recently held Auto Expo 2020, country’s major carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday launched the petrol version of the vehicle priced between Rs 7.34 lakh and Rs 11.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The BS-VI petrol Vitara Brezza is powered by 1.5 litre K-series engine with 5-speed manual and automatic transmission options with smart hybrid.

Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said, “Keeping up with its strong, urban and premium appeal, the all-new Vitara Brezza is bolder, sportier and more powerful. We are confident that the all-new Vitara Brezza will take forward the rich legacy of its predecessor with overwhelming customer response.”

With this launch, the company is deciding to exit from diesel engines in the wake of BS-VI emission norms coming into effect from April 1.

Launched in 2016, with diesel engines only, the Vitara Brezza helped Maruti Suzuki establish itself as leader in utility vehicle segment. In less than four years of its launch it has sold over 5 lakh units, the company said.

(With input from agencies)