Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 35,000 crore to set up second manufacturing facility in Gujarat

In a significant development towards meeting the needs of the automobile sector in the country, Maruti Suzuki India will invest Rs 35,000 crore to set up its second manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

Speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here, Suzuki Motor president Toshihiro Suzuki announced on Wednesday that the plant would have an installed production capacity of 10 lakh units per annum.

“We will invest Rs 35,000 crore for the construction of a second car plant in Gujarat which would produce another one million units per year. As a result, the annual production capacity in Gujarat will be two million units — 1 million units at Suzuki Motor Gujarat and one million units at the second new plant,” he said.

Advertisement

Currently, the company has two plants in Haryana — Gurgugram and Manesar — together rolling out around 15.5 lakh units per annum.

It has a cumulative production capacity of around 22 lakh units per annum across its two manufacturing plants.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met some of the top global CEOs, including Suzuki’s, on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as he lured investments across sectors to boost the economy and create jobs.

PM Modi and Toshihiro Suzuki discussed Maruti Suzuki’s plans to make India a strong player in the global automotive market by exporting ‘Made in India’ vehicles, along with deploying global best practices related to vehicle scrapping and vehicle recycling into India,” the PMO said in a post on X.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a unit of the company, has also set up a facility in the state with an installed production capacity of 7.5 lakh units per year.

The leading car maker is already in the process of setting up a new manufacturing plant at Sonipat in Haryana with an investment of Rs 11,000 crore in the first phase.

According to the data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), for the month of December, Maruti Suzuki comprised a lion’s share to the passenger vehicle sales across the country.

It sold a total of 1,18,295 PVs in December 2023 and comprised 40.37 per cent of the market share captured by passenger vehicles in India compared to 1,18,194 PVs sold in the same period last year and a market share of 41.41 per cent.