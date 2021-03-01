India’s one of the popular carmakers Maruti Suzuki on Monday posted 11.8 per cent growth in its total sales of 164,469 units in February, 2021. The company had sold 1,47,110 units in February, 2020.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 147,483 units, sales to other OEMs 5,500 units and exports of 11,486 units, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Company witnessed a sharp rise in its domestic sales by 11.8 per cent to 1,52,983 units last month, as against 1,36,849 units in February 2020.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined by 12.9 per cent to 23,959 units, as compared to 27,499 in the same month last year.

Whereas, the sales of compact segment vehicles increased by 15.3 per cent to 80,517 units, as against 69,828 cars in February last year. This segment primarily include models like Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire.

Similarly, utility vehicle sales jumped 18.9 per cent to 26,884 units, as against 22,604 units in the year-ago month. Models like Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga fall under the utility vehicle segment.

On the other hand, sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz, however, declined by 40.6 per cent to 1,510 units, as compared to 2,544 units in February 2020.

Exports in February were up 11.9 per cent at 11,486 units, as against 10,261 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

On Saturday, Maruti announced that it has accomplished the landmark of exporting 20 lakh vehicles.