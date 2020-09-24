With an aim to offer easy and flexible car ownership for customers, Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced the launch of its vehicle subscription program, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe. The program “allows a customer to use a new car without actually owning it and by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers complete maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance,” the company said in a statement.

The facility is available for individuals located in Delhi, NCR (Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram) and Bengaluru. However, the company plans to roll out this program in up to 60 cities in the next two to three years.

The company has partnered “ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, to launch Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for these cities,” Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

Through the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, “customers can choose to subscribe to a new Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA,” it added.

Interested customers can select subscription duration ranging from 12 months to 48 months and pay a monthly subscription charge starting Rs 14,463 (including taxes) for Swift Lxi in Delhi for a tenure of 48 months.

“This subscription is all inclusive and covers expenses like maintenance, zero dep insurance and 24×7 roadside assistance. After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to upgrade vehicle, extend, or buy the car at market price, the company said.

Under Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, a customer can choose white number plate for which the vehicle will be registered in her/his name or black number plate with the vehicle registered in the name of ORIX.

Speaking about the program MSIL Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, “the programme is especially focussed to bring convenience to the individual customers. Besides flexibility of tenure, it offers nil down payment and includes registration costs, insurance and its renewal as well as routine maintenance. Additionally, the roadside assistance service brings total peace of mind to customers. Progressively we aim to offer Maruti Suzuki Subscribe in 40-60 cities in the next 2-3 years.”

Srivastava said “the vehicle subscription market is new to India and as such offers a huge untapped potential. Globally, penetration of such leasing programme varies between 5 per cent and 30 per cent.”

ORIX India MD and CEO Sandeep Gambhir said, “Maruti Suzuki is an aspirational brand and we believe this partnership of two industry leaders will enable us to fulfil many dreams through our innovative and curated car subscription options.”