Market snaps five-day losing streak; Nifty inches close to 24,500

Benchmark indices snapped a five-day losing streak and ended on a strong note on Monday.

Nifty inched closer to 24,500, intraday, amid buying across sectors especially banking and metal stocks.

At close, the Sensex was up 602.75 points or 0.76 per cent at 80,005.04, and the Nifty was up 158.35 points or 0.65 per cent at 24,339.15.

On Nifty, the biggest gainers were Shriram Finance, Adani Enterprises, ICICI Bank, Eicher Motors and Wipro. On the losing side were Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hero MotoCorp.

Over 130 stocks touched their 52-high on the BSE. These included Anup Engineering, CarTrade Tech, Cigniti Technologies, Coforge, Deepak Fertilizers, Firstsource Solutions, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Poly Medicure, Sharda Crop, Thyrocare Technologies, among others.

Among the sectors, all ended in the green with PSU Bank index rising 3.8 per cent, Metal index adding 2.5 per cent, while pharma, media, realty upping more than 1 per cent each.

Nifty PSU Bank Index surged 4 per cent while the Nifty Metal index posted a gain of 2.4 per cent. Nifty Media and Nifty Realty indices, along with Nifty Pharma concluded the trading session with gains exceeding 1 per cent.

Notably, over 140 stock touched their 52-low on the BSE, including, Aether Industries, Anupam Rasayan, Birla Corp, CreditAccess Grameen, Delhivery, GNFC, IDFC First Bank, Mahindra Life, Mishra Dhatu, Nestle, Poonawalla Fincorp, Prince Pipes, Rajesh Exports, Relaxo Footwear, Tanla Platforms, TCI Express, Trident, Vodafone Idea, among others.

Shares of Bank of Baroda soared over 4 per cent after the lender delivered a strong earnings performance for the July-September quarter.

Shares of IndiGo parent plunged 8 per cent after the airline reported a net loss of Rs 987 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

DLF shares surged nearly 6 per cent after the company reported a 121 per cent YoY jump in its consolidated net profit.

Shriram Finance soared over 5 per cent after brokerages were impressed with its upbeat July-September quarter (Q2FY25) performance.

Analysts remain cautious, highlighting potential downside risks as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue their outflow and recent corporate earnings have been disappointing.

Crude oil prices reacted negatively to Israel’s attack on Iran. Persistent signs of weak economic activity in top consumer China continue to impact sentiment.