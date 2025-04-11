Bulls back in action as indices rise nearly 2%

Benchmark indices rose nearly 2% on Friday amid buying across the sectors after US President Donald Trump put a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs.

At close, the Sensex was up 1,310.11 points or 1.77% at 75,157.26, and the Nifty was up 429.40 points or 1.92% at 22,828.55. For the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty50 indices lost 0.3% each.

Nifty 50 index opened upside at 22,695 and closed at 22,828, recording an intraday rise of 429 points while BSE Sensex opened upside at 74,835 and closed at 75,157, logging an intraday 1310-point rally during the intraday trading session.

The BSE midcap index rose 1.8% and smallcap index added 3%.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Metal index rose 4%, while Auto, Oil & Gas, Power, PSU, Telecom, Pharma up 2% each.

Nifty Metal Index surged over 4%, buoyed by the US government’s suspension of the 26% reciprocal tariff in India until July 9, 2025.

Further, the Nifty Pharma Index climbed around 2.5%, riding on optimism post the tariff pause.

On the index, Granules led gains with a 5% jump. Lupin and Zydus Life added nearly 3% each while Natco Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Gland Pharma, and Torrent Pharma also rose around 2%.

Notably, 66 stocks hit their 52-week high while 41 stocks touched 52-week lows. Some of those on the high were Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd, India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd, NACL Industries Ltd.

On the low were AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd, and Titan Company Ltd.

Muthoot Finance plunged over 6% after the RBI released draft guidelines on gold-backed loans, and Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded the stock to ‘Add’ and lowered the target price to Rs 2,400.

IT giant TCS extended its fall by 0.9%, following a disappointing Q4FY25 earnings

The market will remain shut on Monday, April 14 on account of Dr. BabaSaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.