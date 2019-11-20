The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 40,729.80 and touched a high of 40,736.14 and a low of 40,575.96. It is up by 177.93 points or 0.44 per cent from its Tuesday’s close at 40,469.70 and is trading at 40,647.63 at 9.30 a.m.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 12,004.75 after closing at 11,940.10. The Nifty is trading at 11,994.50 in the morning.

As of 1225 Hrs, the Sensex traded 305.06 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 40771.35 and the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 84 points or 0.70 per cent at 12,204.

Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, ONGC and ICICI Bank also contributed to the gain in the benchmark indices. The Sensex rose as much as 346 points to hit a fresh record high of 40,816 and Nifty 50 index reclaimed its important psychological level of 12,000.

Oil & Gas, Energy, Healthcare, Industrials and Capital Goods indices also rose between 1 and 2.6 per cent each.

Reliance Industries was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares. With today’s surge, Reliance Industries’ market capitalization has inched closer to the Rs. 10 lakh crore mark.

