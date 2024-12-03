Market extends gains amid buying across sectors, barring FMCG

Market extended the gains on third consecutive session on Tuesday with Nifty above 24,450, amid buying across sectors, barring FMCG.

Sensex closed 598 points, or 0.74 per cent, higher at 80,845.75, with 25 stocks in the green while the Nifty 50 closed 181 points, or 0.75 per cent, up at 24,457.15.

Benchmark indices opened higher, and extended buying pushed Nifty and Sensex towards 24,500 and 81,000 respectively, led by media and PSU Banks. Notably, in the last three sessions of gains, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 have risen over 2 per cent each.

In the Nifty index, the leading gainers included Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (5.99 per cent), NTPC (2.58 per cent), Adani Enterprises (2.33 per cent), Larsen & Toubro (2.24 per cent), and State Bank of India (2.10 per cent).

The top losers were Bharti Airtel (1.40 per cent), Hero Motocorp (1.08 per cent), ITC (0.97 per cent), HDFC Life Insurance Company (0.97 per cent), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (0.47 per cent).

The Bank Nifty concluded the session at 52,109.0, with an intraday high of 52,780.9 and a low of 52,216.85. Nifty IT index continued its winning streak for the third consecutive trading session rising by 0.5 per cent to close at 43,754.

On the BSE, over 240 stocks touched their 52-week high. These included Affle India, Caplin Labs, City Union Bank, Deepak Fertilisers, Dixon Technologies, eClerx Services, EID Parry, HDFC Bank, Info Edge, Kaynes Technologies, KEC International, Laurus Labs, Medplus Healthcare, Oberoi Realty, PB Fintech, Persistent Systems, Piramal Enterprises, among others.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.92 per cent and 1.03 per cent, respectively. The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly Rs 453.5 lakh crore from nearly Rs 449.7 lakh crore in the previous session.

Among the sectors, except FMCG, all other indices ended in the green with Media and PSU Bank indices up more than 2 per cent each. Paytm stock has rewarded faith and patience of investors by delivering 140 per cent return over the past six months.

In the last one year, since the RBI’s crackdown on January 31, the stock plumbed its all-time low of Rs 310 on the BSE on May 9. It started witnessing healthy buying interest after that, and the stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 951.90 on November 29.

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) surged over 7 per cent to Rs 1,310 per share after the company came out with its strong business update till November this year.

NTPC Green Energy shares hit an all-time high after the stock was locked in the upper circuit amid high volumes. The stock hit 10 per cent upper circuit to quote at Rs 142.12 per share on the NSE. Shares of Swiggy Limited surged almost 10 per cent to Rs 542 in morning trade.