Market declines amid foreign investor selling, weak corporate earnings

Stock market on Friday declined amid foreign investor selling, weak corporate earnings, and slowing economic growth weighed on sentiment.

At close, Sensex fell 0.43 per cent at 76,190.46, while the Nifty declined 0.49 per cent, ending at 23,092.20. BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices dropped 1.6 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.

Nifty reached a high of 23347.3 and a low of 23050.0, while the Sensex fluctuated between 76985.95 and 76091.75.

On Nifty, the top gainers were Hindustan Unilever (2.00 per cent), Britannia Industries (1.77 per cent), Eicher Motors (1.76 per cent), Grasim Industries (1.20 per cent), and Tata Consumer (0.86 per cent).

On the losing side were Dr. Reddys Laboratories (5.04 per cent), Trent (4.24 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (2.95 per cent), Adani Enterprises (2.93 per cent), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.75 per cent).

Bank Nifty concluded at 48589.0, with an intraday high of 48858.65 and a low of 48203.0.

Indian markets are witnessing volatility amid uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s policies, and the investors anticipate potential disruptions to global trade during Trump presidency.

Majority of the sectoral indices ended the week in the red. Auto, media, pharma, PSU Bank, realty, healthcare, oil and gas, were some of them.

Nifty FMCG emerged as the best performer, closing at 56069.3 with a positive change of 0.52 per cent. Nifty Pharma sector was the worst performer, closing at 21,872.40 with a negative change of 2.11 per cent.

Among the individual performers, the biggest gainer was Hindustan Unilever (HUL), with a price increase of 2 per cent, while Dr Reddy’s Labs was the biggest loser, with a price decline of 5.04 per cent.

Mphasis Ltd shares gained over 4 per cent after the mid-tier IT firm reported its December quarter results.

Shares of telecommunications player Indus Tower gained 2 per cent, after its reporting better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended December.

Thyrocare Technologies jumped over 6 per cent in early trade to hit an intraday high of Rs 867.95 apiece.

Shriram Finance shares traded flat ahead of the company’s third-quarter results announcement later in the day. While the Paytm share price recovered partially after dropping more than 8 per cent in trade on buzz of ED probe in crypto scam.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories recorded a 6 per cent fall in the drugmaker’s stock, a day after the release of its Q3 earnings.

Shares of Mankind Pharma plunged nearly 6 per cent, weighed down by a fall in the company’s October-December net profit.

Budget 2025 and the major announcements will be closely watched by market participants.