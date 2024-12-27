Logistics major Flomic Global Logistics Accelerates Expansion Plans Amid Industry Shifts

As global markets recover and e-commerce reshapes supply chain dynamics, Flomic Global Logistics is gearing up to expand its presence in the cross-border logistics sector.

The company aims to capitalise on India’s ambitious Gati Shakti initiative and advancements in multimodal infrastructure to enhance transit efficiency and mitigate delays, signaling a strategic pivot in its growth trajectory.

Flomic has announced plans to invest in advanced warehousing solutions designed to handle temperature-sensitive goods, a step aligned with its broader commitment to sustainability.

This initiative seeks to minimise carbon emissions while improving last-mile delivery capabilities—a critical component in today’s logistics ecosystem.

“At Flomic Global Logistics, we are at a transformative juncture in the industry,” stated Lancy Barboza, Managing Director of the company.

“Our focus is on innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence. These investments will not only enable us to remain competitive but also position us as a key player in meeting evolving market demands.”

The logistics sector in India is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7-8 per cent by 2025, potentially reaching a market size of USD 400 billion. This growth is driven by a combination of global trade recovery, enhanced regional connectivity, and the surging popularity of e-commerce—a trend that Flomic aims to harness effectively.

Flomic’s expansion strategy reflects its alignment with these industry shifts, emphasising adaptability and customer-centric operations. By integrating technology, fostering workforce development, and prioritising sustainability, the company seeks to cement its position as a leader in logistics and supply chain solutions.

Flomic Global Logistics is a prominent provider of logistics and supply chain services, specialising in global trade facilitation, warehousing, and transportation management.

The Gati Shakti initiative, launched by the Centre, underscores a unified logistics interface, integrating multiple modes of transportation to reduce costs and accelerate project execution.