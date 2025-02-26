Warmer day in Delhi comes with ‘poor’ air quality

Residents of the National Capital woke up to a warmer day as the maximum temperature rose to 32.4 Celsius and the minimum to 15.4 Celsius with no signs of drizzles as the sky remained clear throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Delhi fell back under the ‘poor’ category from being ‘satisfactory’ as the Air Quality index (AQI) recorded at 247.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weather patterns are most likely to remain the same over the next three days with no notable changes in the temperature. The minimum temperature was around normal while the maximum was higher than usual at most locations in Delhi-NCR.

Advertisement

A gradual increase of 2-4°C in minimum temperature is expected over Northwest India over the next four days while no significant change is anticipated in Central India for the next 3 days, followed by a rise of 2-4°C thereafter.

No major change in the minimum temperature is expected in other parts of the country over the next 4-5 days. However, an active Western Disturbance is likely to impact Northwest India, bringing heavy rainfall and snowfall to Jammu & Kashmir from February 25 to 28, 2025.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI levels are classified 0-50 as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

As of Wednesday, AQI readings in various areas of Delhi-NCR were considerably better. According to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI at 4 PM, of Gurugram was recorded at 212, while in Ghaziabad and Noida, it stood at 210 and 163, respectively.

The persistent pollution levels are likely to impact residents’ health and well-being, highlighting the importance of staying informed and taking necessary precautions.