LinkedIn lays off its entire global team of events marketing: Report

As we hear sobbing stories on LinkedIn about staffs being terminated in the midst of the worldwide meltdown, the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform itself has laid off staffs from its worldwide event marketing vertical, the media revealed.

As per an Insider report, LinkedIn has laid off “all the employees on the professional social network’s global events marketing team amid continued economic uncertainty”.

As indicated by the report that emerged on Thursday, a LinkedIn representative didn’t reveal the specific number of workers impacted by this immediate move.

“They confirmed the entire team was impacted. Affected employees are being encouraged to apply for roles on a new internal team focused on creating virtual, hybrid, and in-person experiences,” the report mentioned.

The lay-offs at LinkedIn came as its parent organisation Microsoft, which laid off 1% or 1,800 representatives in July, asked around 200 additional workers to go, this time from one of its customer centered R&D projects.

As indicated by posts on Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, the new cutback of staffs have additionally affected contracted recruiters across several location.

A Business Insider report previously mentioned that the unexpected work cuts were concentrated in Microsoft’s Modern Life Experiences (MLX) group, which was assembled in 2018 with the gal to winning back customers.

“Around 200 employees on the Modern Life Experiences team have been told to find another position at the company within 60 days, or take severance,” the report claimed.

Last month, Satya Nadella-run Microsoft turned into the first global tech ginat to lay-off workers as a feature of a “realignment”.

The cutbacks at Microsoft impacted almost 1% of its overall strength from 1,80,000 across its office and product division.

Microsoft has further slowed down future recruitments in the Windows, Teams and Office group.

Other tech organisations that have either laid off representatives or slowed down hiring in the ongoing economic slump includes Google, Meta, Oracle, Twitter, Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel and Salesforce, among others.

