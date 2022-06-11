Korean Noodle Brand Shin Ramyun Launches Shin Stir Fry

Korean Noodle brand Shin Ramyun launched Shin stir fry which will provide Indians with another healthy alternative to noodles.

The launch event of this noodle was kept in a famous mall in Delhi.

People participated in this event with great enthusiasm. They also thoroughly enjoyed the various games played in it.

A large themed and branded stall was set up in the centre of the mall for the launch of this noodle.

There were also fun and engaging games and activities on hand for the people to enjoy.

Sampling and testing booths had also been set up for the newly launched product.

This program was organized from 6th June to 12th June at Select City Saket, Delhi.

Many people participated in the launch event in this program. On the very first day, more than one and a half thousand people met at this launch event and tasted Korea’s number one noodle.

Not only this but also participated fiercely in many games played during this launch event and also won prizes. Nongshim also left no stone unturned to reward people for eating noodles.

Nongshim also gave away many prizes to winners of a variety of games, ranging from packets of noodles to pens, cups and T-shirts.

And similarly, this journey from entertainment to taste is still going on in Select City Saket, Delhi.