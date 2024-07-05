Amaranth: Ways to include this wonder food in your diet

Amaranth holds a vital position on the grocery list of individuals who wish to incorporate a gluten-free diet. Very similar to quinoa, amaranth grains are small, light-colored, and very convenient to cook. Not just for people who wish to be vegan or gluten-free, amaranth has been a popular choice among Indians for years. An extremely good source of protein, it provides plentiful fiber and is rich in antioxidants as well. Wondering how you can incorporate this grain into your diet? Here are a few basic dishes to try!

Amaranth Porridge

A bowl enriched with the goodness of fiber, protein, and antioxidants is the perfect way to start your day. Cook it the same way you would cook your oats with the milk of your choice. We recommend milk that contains a bit of cream to make the consistency thick. Now, top it off with some fresh fruits, trail mix, and some super nuts.

Advertisement

Amaranth Tikki

You love tikkis, but with a strict diet plan and the constant temptation to just give in, make space for a little bit of flavor and a plate full of deliciousness with amaranth tikkis. With a little bit of spices and pan-seared, amaranth tikkis would be the perfect addition to any dull day. Serve them with peanut and green chutney!

Amaranth Bars

Want health and convenience in one mix? How about amaranth bars that come with the goodness of dates and chocolate? Pop your amaranth bars, add in the date paste for natural sweetness, and mix everything in a pan with a little bit of ghee and seeds. If you want, you can even drizzle a bit of melted dark chocolate after it has cooled down and you have cut them into bar shapes.

Amaranth Cupcakes

Health doesn’t often become synonymous with dessert, but what if we told you that it did? Amaranth cupcakes made with amaranth flour and date paste are the perfect recipe for you to try. They are super healthy and super delicious; amaranth cupcakes with a bit of vanilla cream will soon become everyone’s favorite.

Amaranth Cookies

Cookies are perfect when you need something to have with your tea or just something to munch on, but when these tasty delights come with loads of sugar, can you really make them your favorite snack? Amaranth cookies are the perfect solution as they are made with amaranth flour, and you can easily replace the sugar with jaggery powder or date paste. Add a little bit of raisins, nuts, or choco chips to your cookies for a flavorful snack every time you bite into it.