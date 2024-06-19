Diabetic-friendly breakfasts for the right start to your day

Breakfast is often considered the most important meal of the day, but for a diabetic patient, it can be a tough dilemma trying to figure out what ingredients to incorporate and what to eliminate. Craving an apple muffin for a quick on-the-go breakfast? Nada, too much sugar and carbs. How about some cereal and fruit juice?

Still a no, with cereals being surprisingly high in sugar content and packed fruit juice already having a bad reputation for being doused in sugar. For a diabetic patient, keeping blood sugar levels stable is of utmost importance, which means choosing a breakfast that provides ample energy along with the right nutrients. Experts often suggest opting for foods with a low glycemic index, as these do not tend to spike blood sugar levels. Here is a compilation of some everyday diabetic-friendly breakfasts that are easy to make and can be enjoyed by all.

Greek Yogurt and Berries

For diabetic individuals, yogurt can be the perfect breakfast option as it is full of nutrients that give the body the required energy. Greek yogurt or unsweetened plain yogurt with blueberries is perfect for a fulfilling and nutritious breakfast. The blueberries are rich in antioxidants, which help fight free radicals and maintain overall health. Besan Cheela Besan can be the perfect go-to for diabetic patients because it comes with an extremely low glycemic index. Also high in protein, besan cheela with the incorporation of veggies like carrot, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onion is a filling breakfast option that provides a good amount of fiber as well. Chia Seed Pudding Chia seeds are considered an extremely healthy meal choice for people with diabetes. Chia seeds contain a quantifiable amount of fiber and nutrients and are often considered a superfood that gives you energy and looks after your overall well-being. Go for almond milk or any low-fat milk, chia seeds, and a little bit of vanilla extract for overnight chia seed pudding. Top it off with some blueberries. Vegetable Oats For the ‘desi’ in you who are bored with the same old oatmeal and porridge, try vegetable oats with a dash of spice. While oats can be a bit on the high-carb side, adding veggies like carrots, beans, tomatoes, and spinach increases the fiber content of this meal. But make sure to opt for rolled oats. A few other breakfast options to explore include low-carb smoothies, vegetable omelettes, and much more.