KEI presents Sustainable Wires & Cables in a Mega Events of MEE 2022

KEI Wires and Cables, a pioneer in the industry, have a global presence in more than 55 countries, including China, Germany, Australia, New Zealand to name a few.

They have unveiled Sustainable Wires & Cables in a Mega Events of Middle East Energy (MEE) 2022. The event was a 3-day immersive experience taking place both virtual and in-person from 7 – 9 March 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event was an engaging strategic dialogue with the energy leaders of today and the future, the 2022 edition of the forum provided an unrivaled platform for both public and private sectors to explore critical issues, key developments, investment opportunities, and rising trends shaping the new energy ecosystem.

The products highlighted were KEI housing wires, EV Charging Cables, HV/MV Cables, LV Cables, Rubber Cables, Solar Cables, Signal & Instrumentation Cables, etc.

Anil Gupta, CMD, KEI Industries, said, “We were thrilled to be part of this event. In this event, we got an excellent opportunity to showcase our range of products which has received a humongous response from everyone present in the event. It was a very good brand experience and in the near future, we would want to participate again in such events.”

KEI is the largest supplier of specialized cables in ME regions for various sectors, especially in Oil & Gas. They are among the largest exporters of cables from India to various regions.

KEI has done many prestigious projects in all regions of ME through the largest EPCs. They also have big plans for the ME market in the future, and the major one is to increase business in the Building and renewable energy segment.