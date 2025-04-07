Tata Power to install 100 MW battery storage system in Mumbai

Tata Power officially announced here in an exchange filing on Monday that it has received an approval from the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) to install a 100-MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project.

The BESS will be installed across 10 strategically located sites in Mumbai over the next two years. It will be equipped with advanced black start functionality, to enable a swift recovery of power supply to critical infrastructure, including the metro, hospitals, airports and data centres, in case of grid disturbances.

Advertisement

The system will also optimise reactive power management, improving peak demand efficiency and strengthening the city’s power infrastructure.

Advertisement

The 100 MW system will be installed across 10 strategically located sites in Mumbai, especially near load centres. It will be centrally monitored and controlled from Tata Power’s Power System Control Center (PSCC).

“Future plans include the integration of BESS into the Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) to enhance operational efficiency,” Tata Power stated in its filing.