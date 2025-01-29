Investment worth Rs 7,000 crore in IT sectors to position Odisha on global stage: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an investment worth Rs 7,000 crore for IT initiatives in Odisha, underscoring the state’s growing significance in India’s digital landscape.

Highlighting Odisha’s pivotal role in India’s technological revolution at the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, the Union Minister shared key developments in IT, AI, semiconductors, and infrastructure investment that are set to shape the state’s future.

Advertisement

“This initiative has positioned Odisha on the global stage, showcasing its immense potential in the IT and electronics sectors”, he said.

Advertisement

Sharing updates on India’s ambitious Semiconductor Mission, Vaishnaw said, “When the Prime Minister announced the mission on January 1, 2022, the world viewed it with skepticism. Today, global confidence in India as a semiconductor destination has surged, with Odisha poised to play a critical role in this journey.”

He also highlighted the state’s remarkable talent pool, stating, “Odisha’s engineers and students are among the brightest globally and can drive this mission from their home state.”

To further strengthen semiconductor education and innovation, the Union Minister announced that seven additional universities and colleges in Odisha will soon launch semiconductor programs, complementing the four already selected.

Highlighting India’s strides in Artificial Intelligence, Vaishnaw noted that the country is progressing rapidly towards launching its own Large Language Model (LLM).

“Through the India AI mission, we are building platforms to attract investments in AI compute facilities. In Odisha, we will work together with the state government to establish an AI Compute Facility and Data Center,” he added.

The Union Minister also shared updates on India’s AI compute ecosystem, which has attracted bids to create 18,000 GPUs, signaling robust growth and opportunities for investors.

The Union Minister further highlighted the government’s emphasis on nurturing talent through world-class facilities and programs.

He noted the establishment of 5G labs across 100 universities, which have now expanded to 240 universities offering access to cutting-edge EDA tools.

“Odisha’s universities are at the forefront of this transformation. These initiatives ensure our students are ready to innovate and lead on a global stage,” he stated.