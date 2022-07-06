Insights into the life of India’s youngest organic farmer – Saladbaba.

Janardan Khorate, famously known as Saladbaba is the youngest organic farmer in India who started working at the sweet age of 16. Janardan was born in a village in Goa and had to see his parents struggle every day to live a normal life.

Janardan promised his parents he would educate himself and become a successful businessman. Today, Saladbaba is a millionaire and received many awards and achievements to his name.

Janardan pursued his graduation in Economics and went on to study MBA in exports/imports. While working and studying simultaneously, Janardan met a foreign couple from London, David Gower and his wife, Michaela Kelemen. The couple was impressed with Janardan’s passion and helped him with farming training at Ambrosia Organic Farm. Ambrosia Organic Farm is India’s first organic farm existing since 1993.

In 2008, David Gower handed the farm and the organic farming business to Janardan. Janardan says, “I am grateful to God for blessing me with two sets of parents: first my Indian parents and second, David and Michaela.”

After managing the reins of Ambrosia Organic Farm, Janardan strategised and executed media coverage campaigns to reach more audiences in India. He introduced a new range of organic, healthy products that received tremendous recognition for Janardan and Ambrosia Organic Farm. Here are a few achievements that Janardan’s wittiness unlocked:

Recognised as India's first rice cake manufacturer in 2015

Acknowledged Janardan as India's youngest organic farmer in 2015

Received Entrepreneur of the year title in 2016

Recognised as the Rising brand in Asia in 2017

Recognised as India's first fruit-flavoured peanut butter manufacturer

Acknowledged as India's first organic fitness food manufacturer in 2019, and

Received Times of India's Iconic organic food of the year consecutively for three years, i.e., 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Saladbaba saw the potential and brand value that Ambrosia Organic Farm had and turned its value to more than 40 crores. Janardan’s knowledge and expertise gained through education and working at a young age reaped abundant profits and exposure for the brand. 20% of Ambrosia Organic Farm profits are forwarded towards the education of farmers’ children.

“We run two schools at the Maharashtra-Goa border where children get everything free in school. We have connected orphanage schools across Goa and provide them with food and clothes.” shares Saladbaba. After gaining overwhelming returns on crypto and bitcoins, Saladbaba became a millionaire and announced retirement. Now, he plans to travel and advise organic product-based companies.