Infosys has brought back a little more than 200 people that primarily includes company’s employees and their families, who were stranded in the U.S. due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis and lockdown.

The Bengaluru-based software services major brought these people back from San Francisco via a special chartered flight that landed in Bengaluru on Monday morning.

“Infosys chartered flight took off from SFO (San Francisco) last night bringing hundreds of employees and families home to Bangalore,” Infosys Associate Vice President – Retail, CPG and Logistics Samir Gosavi said in a LinkedIn post.

The company brought back a total of 206 of Infosys employees and their families.

These individuals were stranded in the US after international flights were suspended following the coronavirus virus outbreak and the resultant lockdown, a person said.

The employees were a mix of those working on client sites as well some who had travelled to the US for some meeting or event, another person said.

Infosys did not comment on the development.

This was the first-ever charter flight exclusively for over 200 employees and families from the US to India.

The US is the biggest market for Indian IT services firms accounting for the biggest share of their revenues. For Infosys, North America accounted for over 60 per cent of its revenue for the quarter ended in March 2020.

Thousands of employees of IT companies like Infosys, HCL, TCS, Wipro and others have been stranded in various parts of the world since the operations of all international flights were shut down due to the pandemic crisis.

While some of such employees facing difficulties as their projects have been cancelled or deferred due to the pandemic, others continue to work from their home with tight deadlines and extended working hours.