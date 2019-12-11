IT services major Infosys Ltd on Wednesday announced it was presented with the United Nations Global Climate Action Award in the ‘Climate Neutral Now’ category at the UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain, a press release said.

"Commending our #ClimateAction, @UNFCCC has awarded Infosys with the prestigious UN Global Climate Action Award in the 'Climate Neutral Now' category. We are proud to be the only corporate from India to earn the recognition."

As per an article on the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) website, Infosys is one of the first Indian companies of its type to commit to carbon neutrality, while investing in local carbon offsetting projects.

Annually, the UN honours outstanding achievements in combating climate change through the Climate Action Awards.

Manager of the UN Climate Change Global Climate Action Programme Niclas Svenningsen was quoted as saying in an Infosys statement: “Infosys journey to carbon neutrality is truly inspiring.”

As one of the first companies of its kind to commit to carbon neutrality, Infosys has provided a practical model for climate action while setting a benchmark for integrating sustainable development and climate action, Svenningsen said.

Chief operating officer of the Bengaluru-headquartered company, Pravin Rao said the company has over the years made significant endeavour to integrate carbon neutrality with sustainable development.

The awards were announced in September on the UNFCCC official website. Companies like, MAX Burgers, Natura and Apple also receive the ‘Climate Neutral Now Award’ for their contribution in Creating the world’s first “Climate Positive” menu; Measuring and reducing emissions across their entire value chain, from the extraction of raw materials through to their distribution; and Reducing their emissions through clean energy and innovative product design respectively.

