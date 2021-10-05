Industrial Park Ratings: 41 parks identified as ‘Leaders’

As many as 41 industrial parks in different states have been assessed as “Leaders” in the Industrial Park Ratings System report released by the commerce and industry ministry on Tuesday.

About 98 per cent of these parks are from western (Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat) and northern (Uttarakhand) regions, it said.

According to the report, 90 such parks from states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Karnataka, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, have been rated under the “Challenger” category, while 185 have been rated as “Aspirers”.

These ratings are assigned on the basis of key existing parameters and infrastructure facilities.

The second edition of the rating system was launched by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash here.

“I am sure this rating exercise will be instrumental to contribute to India’s growth story and to chart out the path of progress for both the industry and the country,” he said.

The minister said the report is an extension of the India Industrial Land Bank, which features more than 4,400 industrial parks in a GIS-enabled database to help investors identify their preferred location for investment.

The portal is currently integrated with industry-based GIS systems of 21 states and UTs, and plot-wise information in these are updated on a real-time basis, he said, adding “We expect to achieve pan India integration by December”.

He added that with this system, the investors can even remotely refer to this report to identify the suitable investable land area, as per the various parameters of infrastructure, connectivity, business support services and environment and safety standards, and make informed investment decisions.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain said the India Industrial Land Bank (IILB) provides details of over 5.6 lakh hectares, roughly the size bigger than 30-40 countries, on the click of a button and prospective entrepreneurs can apply sitting from anywhere across the world.

The GIS-enabled IILB acts as a one-stop source of information on the industrial infrastructure.

The IPRS pilot exercise was launched in 2018 with the objective of enhancing industrial infrastructure competitiveness and supporting policy development for enabling industrialisation across the country, as the government pushes ahead a high-growth trajectory with an aim to scale the USD 5 trillion mark for the Indian economy by 2025.

Based on the learnings from the pilot stage, the government started the IPRS 2.0 in 2020. All the states and 51 SEZs, including 29 private, have participated.

Ratings have been undertaken for 449 out of 478 nominations received. The feedback survey involved responses from 5,700 tenants.