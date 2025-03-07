UP govt to develop 59 cities with GIS-based urban planning

In a major step towards modernising Uttar Pradesh’s urban landscape, the Yogi Adityanath government has outlined a GIS (Geographical Information System)-based master plan for the development of 59 cities using advanced technology and high-tech infrastructure.

This initiative aims to streamline urbanisation and strengthen the basic infrastructure of various cities across the state. Under this master plan, 35 cities have already received approval for modernisation, while the remaining ones will be cleared soon.

The selected cities include Ayodhya, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Mathura, Azamgarh, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Ghazipur, Ramnagar, Moradabad, Firozabad, Shahjahanpur, and Muzaffarnagar, among others, officials here said on Friday.

Special focus will be given to technological advancements and infrastructure enhancement to ensure sustainable urban growth.

Notably, the UP government will make cities scientific and data-based using GIS technology. This system will help design well-structured cities by focusing on roads, drainage systems, green spaces, traffic management, public facilities, and environmental concerns. The initiative aims to prevent unplanned urban expansion and strengthen basic infrastructure strategically.

Under this master plan, cities will be integrated with cutting-edge technology to develop them into smart cities. Advanced traffic management systems will be introduced to tackle traffic congestion, while modern drainage systems will be built to prevent waterlogging during rains. Public transport, including buses and metro services, will be made more efficient and commuter-friendly. Additionally, green belts will be developed, and new trees will be planted to maintain environmental balance.

Beyond infrastructure, this initiative will also boost employment. Large-scale construction projects, smart infrastructure development, and technology-driven services will create direct and indirect job opportunities for thousands of people. The GIS-based approach will bring greater transparency in urban planning, enabling officials to monitor projects efficiently and make necessary improvements. With accurate data on city development, the government will be able to implement more effective policies, ensuring sustainable urban growth in Uttar Pradesh.