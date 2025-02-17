MP CM announces Pravasi summit to be held alongside investment summit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Monday that for the first time a ‘Pravasi Madhya Pradesh Summit’ too would be hosted on 25 February during the ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh – Global Investors Summit 2025’ (GIS) in Bhopal.

He said the grand event would feature active participation of Non-Resident Madhya Pradesh (NRMP) entrepreneurs and investors, as the summit will bring together members of the ‘Friends of MP’ group, consisting of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from around the world.

He informed that more than 500 NRIs from over 15 countries, including major delegations from the UK, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan, would participate. He expressed the hope that the event would provide a crucial platform for elevating the state’s economic, cultural, and industrial development to new heights.

Dr Yadav said the ‘Pravasi Madhya Pradesh Summit – 2025’ would not only promote investment and economic growth in the state but will also provide a golden opportunity for Non-Resident Indians from MP to reconnect with their roots. He said that this event would help Madhya Pradesh gain a new identity on the global stage.

According to state government officials, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will deliver the keynote address at the event, urging Non-Resident Indians from MP to contribute to the development of the state and take advantage of new investment opportunities. He will present an outline of the state’s industrial, cultural, and economic progress and invite NRIs to reconnect with their roots. The event will focus on investment and business opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

The event will also feature a special cultural presentation, highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s rich heritage and cultural traditions.

The two-day GIS would be held in Bhopal on 24 and 25 February. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate it on 24 February.