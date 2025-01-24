IndiGo Airlines Q3 net profit falls by 18% to Rs 2,449 crore

IndiGo, which is India’s largest airline by market share, has reported an 18% year-on-year fall in its December quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 2,449 crore as against Rs 2,998 crore, a year ago, according to a company release issued on Friday.

The profit was due to the major festival season travel falling during the October-December quarter in the previous year, unlike this year, the release stated.

Indigo’s revenue for the fiscal third quarter rose by 14% to Rs 22,111 crore against Rs 19,452 crore in the same period during the previous year, driven by a 12% increase in available seat kilometers (ASK) and a 13.5 percent rise in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK). The load factor improved by 1.2 percentage points to 86.9%, the release stated.

The revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK) stood at Rs 5.44, whereas cost per ASK (CASK) was at Rs 4.83. The company’s RASK rose only 1.9 percent on year in Q3FY25 while CASK rose 6.8 percent in the same period, indicating a significant rise in operating costs over revenues. InterGlobe Aviation’s yield per passenger fell to Rs 5.43 in the December quarter from Rs 5.48 a year ago, according to the company release.

IndiGo’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, and rent (EBITDAR) increased 10.7% to Rs 6,059 crore, with an EBITDAR margin of 27.4%, which is down by 70 basis points from last year. The company’s EBITDAR margin improved to 33.7%, when adjusted for forex impact, the release stated.

IndiGo carried 273.25 lakh passengers, and commanded a market share of 63.8% during the quarter. In the year-ago period, IndiGo carried 243.10 lakh passengers, commanding a market share of 62.1%, the company release stated.