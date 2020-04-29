India could rise as an alternative destination for US companies in the post-pandemic world as majority of them are considering to move out of China and shift to the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, reports suggest.

The news comes at a time when the first world countries including the US, the UK and Germany have expressed their dissatisfaction with China’s initial handling of coronavirus.

Among all, US President Donald Trump is the one who has been constantly and openly attacking China for failing to control the spread of the virus at its very origin. The loss incurred by money-making American firms has added to his reaction.

As per the reports, these US firms are impressed with the Yogi Adityanath government’s success stories in containing the new coronavirus infection in the state.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh’s MSME Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, held an hour-long webinar with the US-based industries under banner of the ‘United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum’ on Tuesday evening.

Post the seminar Nath said, “The US investors took a keen interest in setting up academic campuses in UP after they were told about the Private Universities Act of the state and the impressive growth of the private universities during the Yogi regime.”

The minister further added that the representatives of these American companies said that they would definitely prefer Uttar Pradesh as their next business destination as the state has a strong customer base and adequate skilled manpower, besides a conducive working atmosphere.

The seminar was attended by companies like Adobe, Boston Scientific Master Cards and UPS while Siddharth Nath Singh, along with a team of senior officers, including industrial development commissioner Alok Tandon and principal secretary, MSME and exports, Navneet Sehgal, represented the state.