India’s industrial production clocks 4.8 pc growth in July

India’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose by 4.8 per cent in the month of July, improving its performance from 4.7 per cent in June, Ministry of Statistics data showed on Thursday.

The growth rates of three sectors — mining, manufacturing and electricity — were 3.7 per cent, 4.6 per cent and 7.9 per cent, respectively.

The quick estimates of IIP stood at 149.6 against 142.7 in July.

Advertisement

The indices of industrial production for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for the month of July stood at 116.0, 148.6 and 220.2, respectively. Within the manufacturing sector, the top three positive contributors for the month of July were “Manufacture of basic metals” (6.4 per cent), “Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products” (6.9 per cent), and “Manufacture of electrical equipment” (28.3 per cent), according to the data.

“Based on use-based classification, the top three positive contributors to the growth of IIP for the month of July are — primary goods, intermediate goods and consumer durables,” said the ministry.

The indices stood at 150.1 for primary goods, 114.4 for capital goods, 164.3 for intermediate goods, and 178.7 for infrastructure/construction goods.

Further, the indices for consumer durables and consumer non-durables stood at 126.6 and 146.8, respectively.

Meanwhile, India’s core sector, comprising industries such as coal, electricity, steel, and cement, posted a 6.1 per cent growth in July after having slowed to 4 per cent in June, according to the latest data by the Commerce Ministry.

The growth rate of the 8 core sector industries, for the first four months of the current financial year (2024-25), worked out to 6.1 per cent, compared with 6.6 per cent during the same of the previous year. The combined Index of eight core sector Industries measures the output of key sectors that include cement, coal, crude oil, electricity, fertilisers, natural gas, refinery products and steel which together have a 40 per cent weight in the IIP.