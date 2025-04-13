CEA launches indigenously developed STELLAR tool for discoms

Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad launched an indigenously developed resource adequacy model, ‘STELLAR’, in Delhi with a vital tool for discoms and load dispatchers.

The tool is specifically designed to assist the states in carrying out a comprehensive resource adequacy plan in line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Power in June 2023. The CEA plans to distribute this software model to all the states and discoms free of cost.

The model explicitly considers chronological operation of the power system, commitment constraints of all units, endogenous demand response, and ancillary services among others. The benefits of the tool include ensuring adequate resource adequacy in the electricity grid, optimization of the cost of power system, energy ancillary services, size and location of the storage, generation expansion and system operation while considering the benefit of demand response.

The software has been developed with the active guidance of the CEA, ensuring complete transparency. Moreover, the entity will update and upgrade this tool based on further suggestions from the users of the software.

The launch event highlighted the collaboration between the CEA, The Lantau Group (TLG), and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) under the technical assistance program.