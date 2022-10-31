The third consecutive week saw the Indian stock indice continuous jump, rising in 10 sessions out of 11.

At 9.35 am, the Sensex was up 581.64 points or 0.97 percent, trading at 60,541.49 points, while the Nifty was up 173.40 points or 0.97 percent, at 17,960.20 points. This morning, all of the Nifty sectors indices were up, with Nifty IT and Nifty pharma increasing the most.

Statistics from the National Stock Exchange showed that Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Dr. Reddy’s, Eicher Motors, and Divi’s Laboratories were the top five gainers among the Nifty 50 businesses.

In anticipation of a more gradual increase in interest rates, robust corporate profits here in India, and the apparent return of foreign capital throughout the previous week, the indexes increased on Monday, mirroring gains from Friday’s US markets.

In the meantime, the rupee strengthened marginally from yesterday’s finish to begin trading at 82.37 against the US dollar this morning. It ended the day on Friday at 82.47.