ICMAI to host ‘Achievers Meet: Vision 2030’ to chart India’s development goals

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is set to organize the ‘Achievers Meet: Vision 2030,’ an event focused on India’s aspirations to become a developed nation.

The meet will feature Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, as the Chief Guest, along with distinguished guests including Jayanta Kumar Roy, Member of Parliament and the Standing Committee on Finance, MP Tejasvi Surya, and Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, IAS, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The event centers on the theme “Repositioning ICMAI towards ‘India Vision@2047’” and aims to discuss how Cost and Management Accountants (CMAs) can contribute to realizing India’s long-term vision by setting and achieving milestones outlined in Vision 2030, while adapting to global trends.

A special commemorative booklet, “CMA Achievers – A Commemorative Booklet,” will be unveiled during the event. The booklet will highlight the accomplishments of CMA professionals who have reached leadership positions in various fields. These achievers will also be honored for their exceptional contributions.

The meet is expected to attract over 300 CMA professionals and delegates from across India and abroad. To ensure a broader reach, the proceedings will be live-streamed, allowing students and professionals worldwide to participate virtually.