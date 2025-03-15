Indian Army Hosts Veterans Rally at Itarana Cantt, Alwar

The Indian Army reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of veterans and Veer Naris by organizing a Veterans Rally (Gaurav Samaroh) at Itarana Cantt in Alwar, on Saturday.

The event saw an overwhelming response, with over 500 veterans in attendance, providing them with a platform for immediate grievance redressal on various issues.

As a precursor to the event, the Army conducted a motorcycle rally, ‘Gaurav Yatra,’ from February 22 to 28, 2025. This initiative involved door-to-door visits in remote villages, addressing concerns of more than 500 veterans and Veer Naris, ensuring they remain connected with the support network provided by the armed forces.

During the rally, attendees were informed about the latest initiatives undertaken by the Central Government through the Army Welfare Placement Organisation, Directorate of Indian Army Veterans, and Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare. Representatives from Record Offices and the Zila Sainik Board were also present to address pension-related grievances and concerns associated with the SPARSH system.

Additionally, a Medical and Dental camp was set up to cater to the healthcare needs of the veterans.

Major General Ashish Khurana, General Officer Commanding, Battle Axe Division, honored the service and sacrifices of the veterans while addressing the gathering. He emphasized the Army’s unwavering support for its veteran community and reinforced the ethos of ‘Service Before Self.’

The rally not only strengthened the bond between the Army and its former personnel but also reaffirmed the commitment to their well-being and dignity.