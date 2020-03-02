India’s one of the major car makers Hyundai Motor on Monday commenced bookings of the all-new version of its SUV Creta.

The company said interested buyers can book the new model by paying Rs 25,000 via company’s website or by visiting its dealerships.

“Over the years, Hyundai Creta has set new benchmarks, becoming an iconic brand name among Indian consumers and building a strong legacy with over 4.6 lakh happy customers across India. It is time for the Creta to set new standards once again,” HMIL Director – Sales, Marketing & Service Tarun Garg said.

The new model is scheduled to be launched on March 17. It features five new BS-VI compliant powertrain options 1.5 litre petrol and diesel powertrains mated with both six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, and 1.4 litre turbo petrol which comes with seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The new Creta will come with various features like voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof, advanced LED headlamps, blue link connectivity features, electric parking brake, Bose sound system (8 speakers), among others.

The SUV will also have drive and traction modes, air purifier, two step rear seat reclining, paddle shifters and remote engine start.

(With input from agencies)