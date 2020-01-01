India’s second largest carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday posted 9.9 per cent fall in total sales in December at 50,135 units as against 55,638 units in year-ago month.

The company recorded 10 per cent year-on-year decline in its domestic sales at 37,953 units as compared to 42,093 units in the same month previous year.

Company’s data further showed that the exports during the month were also down 10.06 per cent at 12,182 units as against 13,545 units in December 2018.

Commenting on the sales performance, HMIL Director Sales, Marketing and Service Tarung Garg said, “The Year 2019 has been a challenging year for the Indian automotive industry. Even in such adverse conditions, Hyundai Motor India as committed has launched 4 new benchmark products in different segments.”

He further said, “As we gear up for a significant year in 2020, we will offer BS-VI in both petrol and diesel engines across different models in our product portfolio.”

Total sales in 2019 were down 2.6 per cent at 6,91,460 units as compared to 710,012 units in 2018.

