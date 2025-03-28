Hyundai Motor India joins Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100, Nifty 500

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday announced share inclusion in Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100, Nifty 500 and other key capital market indices.

HMIL Managing Director, Unsoo Kim, during the announcement said, “As a listed entity, we are elated to cross yet another important milestone. By becoming a part of prestigious Indian capital market indices such as the Nifty Next 50 and BSE 500, we have fortified HMIL’s standing in the Indian stock exchanges, reinforcing its market presence and credibility,” HMIL Managing Director Unsoo Kim said in a statement.

Notably, Hyundai Motor India commenced trading on the Indian stock markets after its listing on October 22, 2024.

“As India grows, HMIL will continue to grow intrinsically with it, along with a constant focus on driving innovation, improving operational efficiencies, and making strategic investments that will strengthen our business outlook and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy,” he added.

HMIL has also been included in several indices of the BSE such as BSE 500, BSE All Cap, BSE Large Cap and BSE Large Midcap among others with effect from March 24.

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) has included Hyundai Motor India Ltd in its coveted Nifty Next 50 index, broad market indices and thematic Indices.

Last year, during 2024, HMIL achieved the highest-ever yearly domestic sales of 6,05,433 vehicles, marking the third consecutive year of this accomplishment.