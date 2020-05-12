As the automobile sector begin to restart their operations, companies like Hyundai are looking forward to make optimum use of the online platform to expand their reach as well as to meet the customers’ requirements during the ongoing and post COVID-19 pandemic.

As per an IANS report, Hyundai MD & CEO S.S. Kim was quoted as saying, “There has been a noticeable shift in the recent past, where digital models of retail and sales are garnering traction amongst buyers.”

“Customers are now factoring in convenience to their purchase journey, even for products such as automobiles. At Hyundai, we have predominantly been first movers and early in January this year, introduced India’s first online automobile sales platform ‘Click to Buy’ for a seamless, convenient and safe end to end car purchase journey.”

The auto major, which has already reopened its 338 showrooms and 452 workshops, believes that the online sales strategy has attained traction in the auto industry.

This platform guarantees product visibility and ability to sell especially, during challenging times like this ongoing pandemic. This strategy is expected to allow sales flow to occur unlike the month of April when the domestic off-take of nearly all companies crashed to zero.

In May, the synergy between online and offline retail channels has enabled the company to attain 1,500 bookings. It has also delivered 900 cars during the month till now, the report said.

“Dealerships will continue to play an important role in the entire ecosystem. As the situation unfolds, precautionary guidelines and measures for sanitisation and hygiene will play a crucial role in building customer confidence,” Kim said.

“However, with the ‘Click to Buy’ we will cater to the needs of new-age digital customers for purchase of new Hyundai cars. All Hyundai models including All-New CRETA are available on ‘Click to Buy’ website and this would act as an additional sales channel for over 500 Hyundai Dealerships.”

The company’s ‘Click to Buy’ platform is connected in real time across India to fulfil the needs of the millennial generation.

The lockdown, which was imposed on March 23 has been extended twice and is scheduled to end on May 17, as of now. Under the third phase government allowed several businesses to restart their functions in the least COVID-19 affected zones.

But the nearly two-month-long nationwide shutdown has given a heavy blow to a wide range of segments including the automobile sector.

According to Kim, the automotive industry has come to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At present, it is too early to ascertain the outlook for this fiscal year that is highly situation dependent,” he said.