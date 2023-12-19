HDFC Bank reaches out to 2 cr people in UP under its CSR initiative

HDFC Bank, India’s leading private sector bank, on Tuesday announced that it has so far made a positive difference in the lives of over two crore people in Uttar Pradesh under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) brand Parivartan.

Parivartan runs several social interventions across the state through its five pillars: Rural Development, Promotion of Education, Skill Training & Livelihood Enhancement, Healthcare & Hygiene, and Financial Literacy & Inclusion.

Addressing the media, Nusrat Pathan, Head-CSR, HDFC Bank, said: “Parivartan aims at making qualitative improvement in the lives of local communities. We have identified the most disadvantaged groups in the state and are committed to making them self-reliant through Parivartan. Our aim is to break the cycle of poverty and marginalisation by empowering underprivileged communities and, thus, contribute towards nation-building.”

Rural Development

Parivartan promotes holistic rural development of communities in Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Shravasti, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, and Bulandshahar.

Parivartan also promotes natural farming that is based on the use of traditional seeds and local resource-based agriculture. In addition, around 485 solar-powered streetlights have been installed in Chandauli, Gorakhpur, Kaushambi, Shahjahanpur, and Siddharthnagar districts.