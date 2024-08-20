Handloom sector gets govt boost through development programme, supply scheme

In order to provide end to end support for promotion of the handloom sector and welfare of handloom workers, the Ministry of Textiles is implementing the National Handloom Development Programme and Raw Material Supply Scheme across the country.

The Ministry said that under the National Handloom Development Programme, financial assistance was provided to eligible handloom organisations/workers for upgraded looms & accessories, solar lighting units, construction of workshed, product & design development, technical and common infrastructure and marketing of handloom products in domestic/overseas markets.

Further, under Weavers’ MUDRA Loan/Concessional Credit Scheme, margin money assistance for individual weaver and Handloom Organizations; interest subvention and credit guarantee fees on loans for a period of three years are provided.

Provision has been made for welfare of handloom workers through life & accidental insurance cover, scholarships for higher education to their wards among others.

The guidelines also provide for financial support for awardee weavers above 60 years of age in indigent circumstances.

Under the Raw Material Supply Scheme, the Ministry provides transport subsidy, for transportation of yarn to the doorstep of the beneficiary, and 15 per cent price subsidy on Cotton Hank Yarn, Domestic Silk, Woollen and Linen yarn and blended yarn of natural fibres.

For export promotion of handloom products, Handloom Export Promotion Council has been participating/organizing international marketing fairs/events for providing prominence to Indian handloom products globally.

The Ministry of Textiles also highlighted initiatives like launch of ‘India Handloom’ Brand, steps to address the issues faced by handloom workers during Covid-19 pandemic, special economic package viz. Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.

Relief and credit support measures were announced for various sectors to revive their businesses and were available to eligible weavers and handloom organisations also, it added.

To enhance productivity, marketing capabilities and facilitate better incomes, 151 Handloom Producer companies (PCs) have been formed in the country.

Handloom weavers were onboarded on Government e-Market place to enable them to sell their products directly to various Government Departments and organisations.