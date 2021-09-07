GSI offers 100 new mineral blocks to states to boost up exploration

In order to increase the pace of exploration and auction of mineral resources, Geographical Survey of India has offered a list of 100 new geologically potential mineral blocks that can be auctioned.

The GSI would give the reports of these 100 mineral blocks on Wednesday to state governments concerned in the presence of Union Minister for Mines and Coal Pralhad Joshi, said a senior officer of the Mining Ministry.

He said the move would really help state governments to auction these blocks to speed up the continuous supply of minerals in the country. It would further help state governments to earn more revenue by bringing more mineral blocks under auction, he said.

In March 2021, the Modi government had amended the MMDR Amendment to liberalize the mining sector and usher in more transparency in its auction. The new amendment was also aimed to increase employment, private investment in the mining sector and increase the revenue to the State governments.

The new Act is also going to help in increasing production, time bound operationalization of mines,and in maintaining continuity in mining operations after change of lessee, the Ministry said.