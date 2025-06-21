GSI celebrates 11th International Yoga Day 2025 with special sessions at geo-heritage sites

The Geological Survey of India (GSI), under the Ministry of Mines, on Saturday celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga 2025 (IDY) with great enthusiasm and participation.

In alignment with this year’s theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, the GSI highlighted its commitment to holistic wellness, environmental awareness, and geoscientific outreach through yoga.

As part of the Yoga Day event, the GSI actively participated in ‘Yoga Sangam’, the nationwide mass yoga demonstration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event symbolized unity and well-being and served as a central highlight of this year’s celebrations.

At the GSI Central Headquarters in Kolkata, Asit Saha, Director General, GSI inaugurated the Yoga Day event with a guided session led by certified instructors.

Addressing the gathering, Saha emphasized yoga’s transformative impact on clarity, focus, and resilience, qualities vital to both scientific excellence and personal growth.

As part of the celebrations, the GSI organized 50 yoga sessions across 46 locations in India, including regional and state unit offices, training centres, and operational field camps.

A major highlight was the open-air yoga demonstrations at 12 geo-heritage sites, integrating physical well-being with the celebration of India’s geological legacy. The geo-heritage sites witnessed enthusiastic participation from GSI officials, local communities, students, and the general public.